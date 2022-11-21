What the US midterm results mean for India?

Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 04:10 PM IST

The US midterm elections are over and it seems Ame... moreThe US midterm elections are over and it seems America is a divied house. President Joe Biden's Democrats have kept control of the Senate while former President Donald Trump's Republicans have won a majority in the House of Representatives. With America likely to face major domestic divisions in coming years, Mint's Shashank Mattoo dives into the implications of the midterm for India. Mattoo looks at the results of the midterms and whether America has the focus and discpline needed to become a long term partner for India. He also looks at the possibility of a return to Trump's ‘America First’ approach to foreign policy.