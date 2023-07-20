What they don't tell you about India's poverty numbers | Mint Explains | Mint

In this video, we explore the issue of poverty in ... moreIn this video, we explore the issue of poverty in India and the challenges faced in accurately measuring it. The video highlights the leaked data from a 2017-18 consumer expenditure survey, which suggests a potential rise in national poverty rates. However, the government's response to this data has been controversial, raising questions about the accuracy and transparency of India's poverty measurements. The video delves into the complexities of measuring poverty in a developing economy like India and the political sensitivity around poverty numbers. We discuss the official poverty lines based on consumer expenditure surveys conducted by the National Sample Survey and the growing divergence between survey estimates and national accounts. The video also highlights the trade-offs between comparability and accuracy in survey design and the importance of transparency in India's statistical establishment. Overall, the video underscores the need for reliable poverty data to formulate policies that ensure economic gains are shared widely in India.