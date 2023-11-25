What Will Happen To Sahara’s 25,000 Cr Fund After Subrato Roy’s Death? | Details

The government of India seems to have made up its ... moreThe government of India seems to have made up its mind to move Sahara's unclaimed ₹25,000 crores to the Consolidated Fund of India. This money was deposited by the Sahara group as per the directions of the Supreme Court in 2012. But so far, only a fraction of the total amount has been refunded to legitimate claimants. After Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy's death government is exploring the legality of such a move.
