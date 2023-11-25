Hello User
Business News/ Videos / What Will Happen To Sahara’s 25,000 Cr Fund After Subrato Roy’s Death? | Details

What Will Happen To Sahara’s 25,000 Cr Fund After Subrato Roy’s Death? | Details

Updated: 25 Nov 2023, 12:17 PM IST Livemint

The government of India seems to have made up its mind to move Sahara's unclaimed 25,000 crores to the Consolidated Fund of India. This money was deposited by the Sahara group as per the directions of the Supreme Court in 2012. But so far, only a fraction of the total amount has been refunded to legitimate claimants. After Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy's death government is exploring the legality of such a move.

