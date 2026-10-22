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What you must learn is, what really makes money: DSP’s Kalpen Parekh

Watch this except of the Diwali 2026 special interview of DSP Mutual Fund MD & CEO, Kalpen Parekh on how really to approach businesses while deciding where to invest.

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Published22 Oct 2026, 09:13 AM IST
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What you must learn is, what really makes money: DSP’s Kalpen Parekh
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