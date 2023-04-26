What’s behind bitcoin’s ‘rally to $100,000’? Explained

Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Crypto currencies weathered a meltdown last year. But what has come as a surprise to many is the timing of the strong pull back many crypto currecnies incuding bitcoin have seen since the beginning of this year. The key question that it poses to investors is if these are the first signs of the bear run in the crypto market being over.Pullback in Bitcoin’s prices which some are saying is the beginning of a bull run has been marked by a steady rise in Bitcoin price since the start of 2023, the prices have already breached the 30,000 dollar levels for the first time in the last 10 months.