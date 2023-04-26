Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Videos / What’s behind bitcoin’s ‘rally to $100,000’? Explained

What’s behind bitcoin’s ‘rally to $100,000’? Explained

Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 04:01 PM IST Livemint

Crypto currencies weathered a meltdown last year. But what has come as a surprise to many is the timing of the strong pull back many crypto currecnies incuding bitcoin have seen since the beginning of this year. The key question that it poses to investors is if these are the first signs of the bear run in the crypto market being over.Pullback in Bitcoin’s prices which some are saying is the beginning of a bull run has been marked by a steady rise in Bitcoin price since the start of 2023, the prices have already breached the 30,000 dollar levels for the first time in the last 10 months.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.