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What’s Behind Flavio Bolsonaro’s Brazil Exit After Presidential Elections? | Explained

Flavio Bolsonaro, who lost Brazil’s presidential runoff to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has reportedly left the country and arrived in Miami. He was greeted by his brother Eduardo, who has been lobbying in the US for their father, former President Jair Bolsonaro. The departure comes after Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered Flavio to surrender his passports over flight-risk concerns. He faces money-laundering probes and a separate investigation into possible foreign campaign funding.

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Published28 Oct 2026, 08:17 PM IST
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What’s Behind Flavio Bolsonaro’s Brazil Exit After Presidential Elections?
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