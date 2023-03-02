What’s behind the bumper plane orders? | Mint Primer | Mint

02 Mar 2023

In addition to the order by Air India, aviation consultancy firm CAPA India expects Indian airlines to order 1,000-1,200 planes over the next two years with around 500 by IndiGo alone. Currently, Indian airlines await the delivery of more than 1,300 aircraft across IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, Go FIRST, Vistara and Akasa Air. The government and the industry say India could become the third largest international — not just domestic — aviation market given the huge gap between potential and current air travel penetration. Recently India has scripted aviation history with the mammoth 540 aircraft order by Air India. Let us explore why Indian airlines are placing such big bets in a business which is often synonymous with paper-thin margins and volatile cost structures.