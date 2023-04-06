What’s driving the rally in gold and silver prices? Explained

Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 07:10 PM IST

Gold today hit a life-time high of moreGold today hit a life-time high of ₹61,145 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). It continued its upward after making a new high on Tuesday. While climbing to record high on MCX, gold price hit 13-month high in international market. Silver rates today are also in uptrend hitting 12-month high in international market whereas it hit 22-month high on MCX.