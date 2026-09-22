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What's driving the revival of Indian cinema?

A combination of high-profile star films and small-scale sleeper hits is aiding an unexpected revival for cinema in small towns, with experts estimating overall theatrical earnings will improve by 15-20% this year as compared to 2025.

Livemint
Published22 Sep 2026, 08:34 AM IST
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