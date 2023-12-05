What’s Grey Market GMP That Pushed Tata Tech 140% On Opening | Explained | Mint In Focus

Updated: 05 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST

Wait of two decades for an IPO from the Tata stable was worth it for investors. The stock jumped into the 4-digit territory at the time of listing on 3oth November. And the rally in the stock didn’t stop there. By the end of the trading day, it had clocked in a 162% gain in total. More than doubling the investor capital in 7 days. Although, the IPO was oversubscribed by 69 times the 140% jump at the opening was remarkable. And as per analysts, the secret behind it is GMP or grey market premium. Watch the full video to find out all that you need to know about the grey market and GMP.