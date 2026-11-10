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What’s in it for SageOne and ASK in the acquisition?

ASK Investment Managers’ acquisition of Pune-based SageOne Investment Managers brings together two fund houses with contrasting fortunes. While SageOne has built a sizeable alternative investment business, ASK is looking to strengthen its investment performance. But the deal raises a larger question: why sell a business that has already achieved meaningful scale?

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Published10 Nov 2026, 07:02 PM IST
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What’s in it for SageOne and ASK in the acquisition?
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