What’s REALLY Behind Uber’s BIGGEST Layoffs Since COVID Pandemic | Explained

Uber is laying off approximately 3,300 employees — about 10% of its workforce — in a move CEO Dara Khosrowshahi framed as reducing organisational complexity and flattening management layers built during rapid growth. Behind the restructuring is a deeper concern: the rise of autonomous robotaxis. Waymo already operates through Uber’s app in some cities but is expanding independently, while Tesla is accelerating its own robotaxi plans. Uber fears driverless fleets could erode its lucrative role as the middleman between human drivers and riders.