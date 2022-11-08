What's special about Super Vasuki | Mint Primer

Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 01:17 AM IST

A video tweeted by railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has caught the public imagination. The video that has gone viral shows a seemingly endless goods train to pass through a station. It was the test run of India's longest freight train Super Vasuki on 15 August as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration. The 3.5 km long train with 295 loaded wagons and powered by five engines carried a load of about 27,000 tonnes of coal, the highest ever carried by the Indian Railway in a single train arrangement. Let us inform you more about Super Vasuki and its significance in our supply chain ecosystem in this video.