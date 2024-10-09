Explore
What's Your Mental Mantra? Feat. Peace Vs Money; Work-life Balance

Updated: 09 Oct 2024, 05:36 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

In this new series called What's your Mental Mantra Mint goes out on the street and talks to people on their mental and financial wellbeing. What do they do and how they do it? What matters more: Peace or money? What motivates the? What's their life hack? etc etc.. Tune in to our first episode. #mentalhealth #mentalpeace #money #rich #retireearly #finance #moneyvspeace #workpressure #passion #workout #abhinavtrivedi #karandatta #worklifebalance #workingmom

 
