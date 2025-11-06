English
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 06 2025 15:29:58
  1. ITC share price
  2. 408.15 -0.11%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 960.75 0.39%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 984.50 -0.06%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,495.75 1.62%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,466.25 -0.12%
'What's Your Skin Care Routine?' India's Women's Cricket World Cup Winners Get Candid With PM Modi

Updated: 06 Nov 2025, 10:28 pm IST Livemint

PM Narendra Modi welcomes India’s World Cup-winning women’s cricket team at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on November 5, 2025! Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and squad honored for 52-run victory over South Africa. Gifted 'Namo No.1' jersey, Modi hails resilience, Fit India push. Watch the historic celebration!

 
