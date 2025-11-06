PM Narendra Modi welcomes India’s World Cup-winning women’s cricket team at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on November 5, 2025! Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and squad honored for 52-run victory over South Africa. Gifted 'Namo No.1' jersey, Modi hails resilience, Fit India push. Watch the historic celebration!
