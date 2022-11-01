When do you need private equity | Mint Masterclass

01 Nov 2022

Between the years 2015 and 2021, over $260 billion... moreBetween the years 2015 and 2021, over $260 billion have come from PE and VC funds to Indian companies. As a PE guy, our expert in this video, Sridhar Ramachandran has evaluated over 200 pitch documents and rejected 96% of them. Because they don’t deserve it. He would cite a few reasons - Poor business model, inefficient working capital management, low margin business, tough to exit, poor governance and so on. In this video, he gives you some pointers as to when do you need private equity.