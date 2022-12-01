When does RBI decide to intervene in a Bank’s business? | Mint Primer

Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 09:55 PM IST

The RBI has been keeping a strict eye on the situation at the Dhanlaxmi bank after the bank delayed capital raising plans and a section of shareholders of the bank has called for an extraordinary general meeting to suspend the powers of the managing director and CEO of the bank. In order to address substantial deteriorations in its financial status, Dhanlaxmi Bank was even included in the RBI's prompt corrective action framework (PCA) since its capital adequacy had previously dropped below necessary levels. However, a major question arises with this, when is a bank placed under supervision? Watch this video to know when RBI decides to intervene in a Bank's business. #rbi #bank #finance #mint