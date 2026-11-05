Subscribe

When is the right time to invest in a senior living home?

Should you buy your retirement home at the age of 45, 55 or only when you’re ready to retire? Is senior living a smart early investment or a home best bought closer to retirement?Watch the full video here:

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2026, 07:12 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
When is the right time to invest in a senior living home?
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWhen is the right time to invest in a senior living home?
Advertisement
Read Next Story