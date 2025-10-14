Egypt summit: US President Donald Trump invited UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to the podium to shake his hand, and then sent him back without letting him say anything. Netizens had a field day over this, saying that Starmer was 'summoned' by Trump, and looked miffed when he was sent back. Watch the full moment here.
