Business News/ Videos / 'Where Is United Kingdom?': Starmer 'Summoned' By Trump, Left Publicly Embarrassed At Egypt Summit

'Where Is United Kingdom?': Starmer 'Summoned' By Trump, Left Publicly Embarrassed At Egypt Summit

Updated: 14 Oct 2025, 12:52 pm IST Livemint

Egypt summit: US President Donald Trump invited UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to the podium to shake his hand, and then sent him back without letting him say anything. Netizens had a field day over this, saying that Starmer was 'summoned' by Trump, and looked miffed when he was sent back. Watch the full moment here.

 
