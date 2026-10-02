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Where's the Indian IT sector headed? Ft. BNP Paribas' Kumar Rakesh

The Indian IT sector has faced a tough time, especially amid the AI transformation. Where are tech stocks headed now? Watch.

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Published2 Oct 2026, 08:55 AM IST
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Where's the Indian IT sector headed?
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