Which IT regime should you file your taxes under, the old or the new?

Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 01:05 AM IST

While the new income tax regime announced by the f... moreWhile the new income tax regime announced by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech will be considered the default tax scheme, taxpayers will have the option to choose. Which tax regime should you file your taxes under, old or the new? Watch to find out.