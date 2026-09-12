#WHO Chief #TedrosGhebreyesus Arrives In #India For BRICS Summit 2026

World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has arrived in Delhi ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026. His visit comes as India hosts the high-level gathering of BRICS leaders. The presence of the WHO chief underscores the growing focus on global health cooperation within the expanded BRICS framework and related multilateral discussions. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d