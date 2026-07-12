WHO Claims Almost Everyone Will Be Affected By Cancer At Least Once In Lifetime | Explained

A new World Health Organization report, jointly developed with the International Agency for Research on Cancer, reveals that one in five people will develop cancer in their lifetime. When families and caregivers are factored in, 92% of humanity will be touched by it.With 20.6 million new cases and nearly 10 million deaths annually, cancer remains the second leading cause of death worldwide.The most alarming finding: massive survival gaps. Breast cancer survival is 87% in high-income countries but only 42% in low-income ones — a 45-point difference determined by geography, not biology.Essential cancer medicines are available in just 9-54% of poorer nations vs 68-94% in wealthy ones.