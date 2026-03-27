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Who Is Balendra Shah: Story Of Nepal's Youngest PM & Most Unlikely Leader

Nepal’s New Prime Minister is a 35-Year-Old Rapper – Balen Shah’s Historic Rise! In a stunning political earthquake, Balendra “Balen” Shah — civil engineer, former rapper, and ex-Mayor of Kathmandu — has been sworn in as Nepal’s new Prime Minister. His party, Rastriya Swatantra Party, delivered a landslide victory, winning 182 out of 275 seats and crushing traditional parties like Nepali Congress and the Communists. The win follows deadly Gen Z-led anti-corruption protests that toppled the previous government. Balen is Nepal’s first Madhesi PM in decades and is known for his confrontational, anti-establishment style. But he takes office with no national experience, amid massive poverty, youth unemployment, daily migration, and pressure from India and China. Is this the start of real change — or Nepal’s 33rd failed government?

Livemint
Published27 Mar 2026, 10:31 PM IST
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Who Is Balendra Shah: Story Of Nepal's Youngest PM & Most Unlikely Leader
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