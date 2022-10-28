Who is Rishi Sunak? | Mint Primer

Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 01:26 AM IST

Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin politician to head the United Kingdom, as he has been chosen as the Tory leader in the British parliament after rival Penny Mordaunt backed out pledging full support. Sunak who has been lost the race to the leadership just six weeks ago to rival Liz Truss gained much favour from his party members after Boris Johnson balked out of the race on Sunday evening. In this video, we'll discover more about Rishi Sunak and the circumstances that led to him being elected.