Who Just Bought This ₹271 Crore Gurugram Penthouse? | India’s Luxury Housing Boom | DLF The Dahlias

Entrepreneur Manav Sardana has bought a ₹271 crore penthouse at DLF’s ultra-luxury project The Dahlias in Gurugram. Spread across 17,200 sq ft, the property is among India’s most expensive single-home transactions, highlighting the rapid rise of Gurugram’s luxury real estate market. The deal follows a string of mega purchases at The Dahlias, including transactions involving investor Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela and former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. We look at who Manav Sardana is, the staggering price of the penthouse, and how The Dahlias is emerging as one of India’s hottest luxury housing destinations.