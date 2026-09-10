Who Will Buy Foldable iPhone Worth Up To ₹5,00,000? Stunning Prices Hold Foldables Market Back

On the 9th of September, Apple finally took the wraps off its official entry into the foldable smartphone segment. The iPhone duo is here and immediately it has sparked a festival of memes and a huge amount of reactions across the internet, across both sides of the table. Apple's also made fine tweaks to its software to make sure that its foldable works in a unique way and early reactions straight up from Cupertino appear to suggest that the smartphone has indeed has a lot of software tricks going for it which is pretty interesting because this year over the last two months in fact Samsung and Google which in a way are two of Apple's closest rivals have launched their own foldable smartphones. The controversy here or if we can call it that is that the iPhone Duo's pricing starts from 3 lakh rupees in India. 3 lakh is the first time any smartphone, any mainstream smartphone has hit that sort of a price range. Is it all worth the hype? Watch!