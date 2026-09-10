Who Will Buy Foldable iPhone Worth Up To ₹5,00,000? Stunning Prices Hold Foldables Market Back
On the 9th of September, Apple finally took the wraps off its official entry into the foldable smartphone segment. The iPhone duo is here and immediately it has sparked a festival of memes and a huge amount of reactions across the internet, across both sides of the table. Apple's also made fine tweaks to its software to make sure that its foldable works in a unique way and early reactions straight up from Cupertino appear to suggest that the smartphone has indeed has a lot of software tricks going for it which is pretty interesting because this year over the last two months in fact Samsung and Google which in a way are two of Apple's closest rivals have launched their own foldable smartphones. The controversy here or if we can call it that is that the iPhone Duo's pricing starts from 3 lakh rupees in India. 3 lakh is the first time any smartphone, any mainstream smartphone has hit that sort of a price range. Is it all worth the hype? Watch!
Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's...Read More
✕
Shouvik Das
Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.
Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.
Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.
Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.