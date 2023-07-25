Who will finance the mega cities of the future? | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST

ACCORDING TO THE UN’s Sustainable Development Goal... moreACCORDING TO THE UN’s Sustainable Development Goals Report, 2022, , seven out of 10 people are likely to be living in urban areas by 2050 The India story is no different: by 2047, half of the country’s population will be living in urban areas. So cities need to be better planned, with infrastructure focussed on spatial, social and economic inclusion.