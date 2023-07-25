Who will finance the mega cities of the future? | Mint Explains | Mint

ACCORDING TO THE UN’s Sustainable Development Goal... moreACCORDING TO THE UN’s Sustainable Development Goals Report, 2022, , seven out of 10 people are likely to be living in urban areas by 2050 The India story is no different: by 2047, half of the country’s population will be living in urban areas. So cities need to be better planned, with infrastructure focussed on spatial, social and economic inclusion.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.