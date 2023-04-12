Who’s buying Adani Group stocks? | Mint Infocus

Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 03:42 PM IST

The January 24th Hindenburg Research report was a ... moreThe January 24th Hindenburg Research report was a jolt from the blue that shook the market, Adani group companies lost a $145 billion fortune in market capitalisation in the aftermath that ensued. Retail investors were one of the worst hit lot. The steep fall in Adani group stocks didn’t give them much of a chance to get out of the way of the falling knife.But the Adani group stocks' story has seen a massive turn around since then. And surprisingly it is the retail investors who have demonstrated a huge appetite for risk by buying Adani group stocks worth over $3.1 billion dollars in the March quarter.