Who’s Vaibhav Taneja Tesla’s New Indian-Origin CFO? | Details

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 05:47 PM IST

From Sundar Pichai to Laxman Narasimhan of Starbucks. Indian-origin CEOs manage global businesses worth $1 trillion. A CFO is perhaps the next key position in big organisations after the CEO. And Tesla has decided to appoint an Indian-origin Delhi University graduate in that role. 45 year old Vaibhav Taneja who is currently serving as the Chief Accounting Officer and will take the additional responsibility of the CFO of the EV maker.