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Why 40% of Kalpen Parekh's portfolio is not in equities

From how to cope with the current stock market situation, how to think about money & what to expect next, DSP MF's Kalpen Parekh spells it all out with his signature calmness & pragmatic insight.

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Published12 Oct 2026, 07:50 AM IST
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Why 40% of Kalpen Parekh's portfolio is not in equities
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