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Why a girl born today won't see global gender parity in her lifetime

The World Economic Forum has released their latest Gender Gap report, and according to this, we're still 120 years from complete gender parity. But the good news is that the world is closer to gender parity than ever, since the forum started measuring the global gender gap in 2006. This of course is not uniform across the world. Where does India stand? Watch.

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Published23 Sep 2026, 07:25 PM IST
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