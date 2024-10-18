Why A Prolonged Conflict With India Doesn't Bode Well For Canada's Business & Trade | Explained

Updated: 18 Oct 2024, 02:13 PM IST

India Vs Canada | India-Canada Conflicts: In one of the most significant escalations of tensions between India & Canada, India ordered the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats on Monday. India also announced the withdrawal of its High Commissioner to Canada, along with other “targeted diplomats,” raising concerns about a spillover effect on bilateral business engagements. This includes Canadian pension fund investments worth $75 billion in India, the fate of paused negotiations for a proposed trade agreement and the inflow of remittances into India. Will this impact business ties between the two countries? Not in the near term, say experts, but if the friction or this phase continues for long, it might just do the damage. But let's assess the scale of India- Canada Business ties #india #canada #khalistan #news #nijjar #jaishankar #modi #justintrudeau #lawrencebishnoi #salmankhan #punjab #punjabi #bjp #joebiden