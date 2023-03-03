Why Adani Ports halts non-group loans?

Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 07:06 AM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd will discontinue lending money to non-group companies after having lent at least ₹12,687 crore last year, according to a Mint analysis. Instead, the Gautam Adani-controlled company will use surplus funds to cut its ₹44,000 crore debt pile. Adani Ports’ management disclosed the information to analysts from Pimco, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan Asset Management in response to queries regarding the nature of the loans extended to non-related parties or those not owned by the group promoter. In this video, we will learn why loans have been suspended and what company intend to do with surplus cash.