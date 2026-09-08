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Why Adani's group's listed companies have reported a drop in headcount

The Adani Group’s headcount across its listed companies fell for the first time last year as one of India’s largest private sector employers started outsourcing jobs to vendors. After including outsourced roles and employees in its unlisted entities, however, the conglomerate’s total workforce strength increased by a fifth. Watch.

Livemint
Published8 Sep 2026, 06:43 PM IST
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Adani's group's listed companies
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