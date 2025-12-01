How safe are architects from AI? How rewarding will the job of an architect be in the future? How design thinking influences their everyday life decisions. In this episode of The Alt View, Abhinav Trivedi, Deputy Editor, Mint goes and talks to young architects & school students about challenges, opportunities and advantages of being an architect in today's world and in the future. This episode is in collaboration with The Council Of Architecture and was hosted on the plush grounds of NGMA, New Delhi. #architecture #architect #design #designthinking #architecturaldesign #architecturelovers #architectural #abhinavtrivedi #art #artificialintelligence #artist #modernart #altview #thealtview #tajmahal #indianarchitecture #modernarchitecture #urbanplanning #planner #history #historical #historicalstructures @coasocial9256
