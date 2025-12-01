Hello User
Why AI Can Never Take An Architect's Job | Architecture As Profession Is Completely Shielded From AI

Why AI Can Never Take An Architect's Job | Architecture As Profession Is Completely Shielded From AI

Updated: 01 Dec 2025, 03:28 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

How safe are architects from AI? How rewarding will the job of an architect be in the future? How design thinking influences their everyday life decisions. In this episode of The Alt View, Abhinav Trivedi, Deputy Editor, Mint goes and talks to young architects & school students about challenges, opportunities and advantages of being an architect in today's world and in the future. This episode is in collaboration with The Council Of Architecture and was hosted on the plush grounds of NGMA, New Delhi. #architecture #architect #design #designthinking #architecturaldesign #architecturelovers #architectural #abhinavtrivedi #art #artificialintelligence #artist #modernart #altview #thealtview #tajmahal #indianarchitecture #modernarchitecture #urbanplanning #planner #history #historical #historicalstructures @coasocial9256