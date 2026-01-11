English
Business News/ Videos / Why AI Memory Prices May SKYROCKET By 55% In 2026 | Explained

Why AI Memory Prices May SKYROCKET By 55% In 2026 | Explained

Updated: 11 Jan 2026, 07:08 pm IST Livemint

2026 MEMORY CRISIS Incoming! AI Boom Devours Global RAM Supplies—Shortage Hits Phones, Laptops & PCs Hard! Nvidia, AMD, Google hog HBM for AI chips, forcing Samsung, Micron & SK Hynix to prioritize them. Regular DRAM prices may surge 50-55%. Memory now 20%+ of device costs (up from 10-18%). Apple downplays, Dell warns of rising expenses. Consumers brace for higher gadget prices!

 
