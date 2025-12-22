English
Business News/ Videos / Why Air India Suspended San Francisco Non-stop Route From Bengaluru, Mumbai | Key U.S. Route Ends

Why Air India Suspended San Francisco Non-stop Route From Bengaluru, Mumbai | Key U.S. Route Ends

Updated: 22 Dec 2025, 09:25 pm IST Livemint

Air India SHOCK: Cancels Direct Bengaluru & Mumbai to San Francisco Flights from March 2026! Network rejig blames soaring fuel, crew strain & airspace curbs—shifts all North America traffic to Delhi (10 weekly SFO/Toronto). Tech hub's Silicon Valley lifeline severed; passengers furious over short notice, reroutes & chaos. Temporary fix or permanent loss?

 
