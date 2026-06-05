Why Amazon Is Falling Behind In India: Flipkart, Reliance & Quick Commerce Rewrite Retail Rules

After more than a decade and billions of dollars invested in India, Amazon is still struggling to dominate one of the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce markets. Despite using its proven global playbook of heavy spending and aggressive scaling, Amazon has faced stiff regulatory hurdles, strong local rivals like Flipkart and Reliance, and the rapid rise of quick commerce that it initially underestimated. The company has now reportedly shifted focus, with future investments increasingly directed toward AI infrastructure rather than traditional e-commerce expansion. Watch the full story of why Amazon has failed to conquer India’s retail market so far.