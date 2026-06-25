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Why Amazon Raised India's Investment to $48 Bn, Targets 3.8 Mn Jobs | CEO Andy Jassy Explains

Amazon has announced a major expansion of its India plans, increasing its investment commitment to $48 billion between 2026 and 2030. Speaking at the event, Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's development, calling it ‘remarkable’. Jassy said India is emerging as a global cloud and AI hub, with strong demand driving Amazon's expansion. The company also aims to increase the number of direct and indirect jobs it supports in India from 2.8 million in 2024 to 3.8 million by 2030.

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Published25 Jun 2026, 03:40 PM IST
Why Amazon Raised India's Investment to $48 Bn, Targets 3.8 Mn Jobs
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