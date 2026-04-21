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Why Ancient Indian Structures & Old Cities Seem Better Designed , Planned & Sustainable

[PARTNERED]What Is Imagination? How ancient & superstitious people were able to create such long lasting & well planned architectural marvels? Were they more imaginative & creative than the present ones? Or were they more focused on principals than profits ? In this special episode of The Alt View, MINT goes and interacts with the students at The Rajasthan International Centre In Jaipur. We explore imagination and what aspiring & budding architects understand by it. This episode is in special collaboration between MINT & Council Of Architecture.

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Published21 Apr 2026, 08:24 PM IST
Why Ancient Indian Structures & Old Cities Seem Better Designed , Planned & Sustainable
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