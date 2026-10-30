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Why Anthropic Could Owe Amazon $110 Billion, Even Unused | Explained

Anthropic’s growing AI ambitions come with a massive long-term cloud computing commitment to Amazon Web Services. The AI company’s registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ahead of its proposed IPO outlines the financial obligations behind its partnership with Amazon.

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Published30 Oct 2026, 09:56 AM IST
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