Why Anthropic Is Asking Religious Leaders About AI Consciousness | Explained

Anthropic has spent months consulting religious scholars and philosophers on one of AI’s most charged questions: how to teach a powerful system to behave morally, and what kind of entity Claude is becoming. According to a New York Times report, the company has created an 84-page constitution for Claude, internally called the Soul Doc. The aim is not just a list of rules but “moral formation” — shaping Claude’s character so it can navigate competing values and make good decisions independently.
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