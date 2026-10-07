Subscribe

Why Anthropic Is Asking Religious Leaders About AI Consciousness | Explained

Anthropic has spent months consulting religious scholars and philosophers on one of AI’s most charged questions: how to teach a powerful system to behave morally, and what kind of entity Claude is becoming. According to a New York Times report, the company has created an 84-page constitution for Claude, internally called the Soul Doc. The aim is not just a list of rules but “moral formation” — shaping Claude’s character so it can navigate competing values and make good decisions independently.

Livemint
Published7 Oct 2026, 10:19 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Why Anthropic Is Asking Religious Leaders About AI Consciousness | Explained
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWhy Anthropic Is Asking Religious Leaders About AI Consciousness | Explained
Advertisement
Read Next Story