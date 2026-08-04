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Why Apple Is Challenging UK Govt's Demand For Access To Encrypted User Data | Explained

Apple has filed a fresh legal challenge at the UK’s Investigatory Powers Tribunal against a new Technical Capability Notice requiring access to encrypted cloud backups of British users. The company argues that creating any backdoor weakens security for everyone and cannot be limited to authorised access. This follows an earlier broader UK demand that was withdrawn after US diplomatic concerns. Privacy groups are also challenging the same powers. The Home Office maintains the measures include strict safeguards and are necessary for public safety.

Livemint
Published4 Aug 2026, 07:37 PM IST
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Why Apple Is Challenging UK Govt's Demand For Access To Encrypted User Data
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