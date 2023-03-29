Why Apple is turning its focus to India

Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:13 PM IST

Apple is one of the biggest and most valuable companies in the world. So, when it makes a move like Reorganising Its Management Structure to put more emphasis on a particular market, it's worth paying attention. That's exactly what has happened with Apple's recent move to give more focus to India. For the first time, India will have its Own Sales Region at Apple, highlighting the nation's growing significance in the Global Market. In this video, we'll dive into the details of Apple's Latest Move And Explore Why India Is Becoming More Vital To The Company's Product Development