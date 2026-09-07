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Why are Ather Energy shares skyrocketing?

Ather Energy has become one of the most talked about stocks on Dalal Street this year. How did it go from a loss making challenger to a stock that global investors are now chasing?

Livemint
Published7 Sep 2026, 04:31 PM IST
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Why are Ather Energy shares skyrocketing?
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